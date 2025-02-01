Mumbai, Feb 1: One of the greatest players the sport has ever seen, Sachin Tendulkar was on Saturday conferred the prestigious Col C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the top accolade in Indian cricket, by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a stellar career during which he has set a plethora of records. Tendulkar, the only batsman to score 100 centuries in international cricket, was presented the prestigious award by the ICC Chairman Jay Shah at the BCCI’s Annual Naman Awards ceremony here on Saturday. BCCI Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana and Other Winners at Indian Cricket’s ‘Naman Awards’ Ceremony.

The award includes a trophy, citation, and cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. The award is named after Colonel C. K. Nayudu (1895–1967), India's first Test cricket captain and considered by many as the first superstar of Indian cricket. The Col. C.K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award was instituted in 1994 with Lala Amarnath receiving the first one. "He has given innumerable moments for cricket fans to celebrate and today we celebrate the Master. The legendary Mr. Sachin Tendulkar receives the prestigious Col. C, K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. Many congratulations @sachin_rt," the BCCI informed in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Jay Shah Presents Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award to Sachin Tendulkar

A historic moment 👏👏 The legendary Mr. Sachin Tendulkar receives the 𝗖𝗼𝗹. 𝗖.𝗞. 𝗡𝗮𝘆𝘂𝗱𝘂 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 🏆 from ICC Chair Mr. Jay Shah 👌#NamanAwards | @sachin_rt | @JayShah pic.twitter.com/V7uwi7yjhN — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

The Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honour bestowed by BCCI on a former player for achievements in a stellar career and is considered one of the most prestigious awards in cricket. Tendulkar, the first sportsperson to be honoured by the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award in 2014 by the government for his contribution to cricket. He was presented the Arjuna Award in 1994, the Khel Ratna in 1997, the Padma Shri in 1999, the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and is also an Honorary Member of the Order of Australia, given by the Australian government.

In a career spanning 24 years, Tendulkar has played 200 Test matches scoring 15,821 runs at an average of 53.78. He has struck 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries in Test cricket and claimed 46 wickets. In ODI cricket, Tendulkar has scored 18,426 runs from 463 matches, compiling 49 centuries and 96 fifties. He was a member of the Indian squad that won the 2011 World Cup at home and also bagged the Champions Trophy in 2002 in Sri Lanka and the Asia Cup in 1990 and 1995.

In response, Tendulkar said he was deeply honoured to receive the award. "Deeply honoured to receive the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award," said Sachin Tendulkar in response to the award. "My cricketing journey, which spanned 24 years was never mine alone. It belonged to every coach’s guidance, every teammate’s trust, every fan’s unwavering support, and my family’s belief, love, and sacrifices. BCCI Awards 2025: Mumbai Honoured With Award for Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments From 2023-24.

"This award is a reminder to keep giving back to the sport and the people that gave me everything. To the @BCCI and every cricket lover: thank you for letting me bat for India with an open heart and limitless boundaries," said Tendulkar on Saturday.

