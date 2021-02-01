Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik celebrates his 40th birthday on February 1, 2021 (Monday). On his special day, the former Pakistan captain received wishes from several members of the sporting community and amongst them was his wife and Indian tennis sensation, Sania Mirza. ‘May you have the best year, month and day with lots of love, laughter and success,’ wrote the former World number one. Sania Mirza Reveals How COVID-19 Pandemic Taught Her to Appreciate Small Things.

Sania Mirza took to her social media to share a beautiful picture of Shoaib Malik while wishing the cricketer on his birthday. ‘Happy birthday to this guy who I can’t live with or without. May you have the best year, month and day with lots of love, laughter and success,’ the Indian tennis star wrote in her post. Sania Mirza Spotted in Karachi Cheering for Husband Shoaib Malik During Peshawar Zalmi's Match Against Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2020.

‘I will tell you all this when you are back from practice in person but as they say - is it really a birthday wish if it hasn’t been done on the gram ?’ Mirza added. ‘Ok. Love you. Bye @realshoaibmalik,’ Sania added further.

Speaking of Shoaib Malik, the Pakistan cricketer is currently featuring in the Abu Dhabi T10 League which is being played in UAE at the moment. The batsman is part of the Maratha Arabians squad but is yet to bat in the tournament. Malik played against Bangla Tigers but didn’t get a chance to bat as his side lost by six wickets

