Sanjay Manjrekar Reveals the First Thing That Comes in His Mind After Hearing Harsha Bhogle

Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Sanjay Manjrekar/ Getty Images)

Controversies and Sanjay Manjrekar certainly go hand in hand as the cricketer-turned-commentator somehow has managed to irk the fans with his comments. From calling Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja a ‘bit and pieces cricketer’ to getting involved in an argument with Harsha Bhogle, the former right-handed batsman has frequently himself in hot waters. In fact, earlier this year, he was also removed from the commentary panel by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Since then, Manjrekar has been quite active on social media websites like Twitter and Instagram. In a recent interaction, however, he made an interesting claim on India’s well-known commentator Harsha Bhogle. Sanjay Manjrekar Dropped From BCCI Commentary Panel.

On being asked to describe the first thing that comes of his mind while hearing the name of Harsha Bhogle, the former batsman said ‘India’s best commentator,” while talking to ESPNCricinfo. During India’s first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh last year, Manjrekar and Bhogle got indulged in an on-air argument over the visibility of the pink ball. During the course, the former even went on to say that his thoughts are more relevant as he has played the game.

Earlier, when Manjrekar was removed from the BCCI’s commentary panel, he took to his official Twitter account and said that he always considered his job as a great privilege and he accepted the decision as a professional. He also said that the BCCI might not have been satisfied with his work. Thus, the decision is justified.