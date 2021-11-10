After a dismal show of the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2021, the Men in Blue will play the home series against New Zealand that starts on November 17, 2021. The team has been announced for the series and Sanju Samson has not been included in the team. Needless to say that, Samson's snub proved to be quite a heartbreaking one for the wicket-keeper and also his fans. Thus, after the snub, the Rajasthan Royals skipper took to social media and posted pictures of himself while fielding and displaying his athleticism while saving a boundary. IPL 2021 Diaries: Sanju Samson Pulls Off an Incredible Shot During Net Practice, Rajasthan Royals Share Video.

Even the fans ran the #JusticeForSamson trend on social media. Talking about Samson's post, he posted a collage of pictures and had no caption attached to it. Whereas a few fans flaunted his records, the others blasted out the BCCI for not supporting Samson. Rishabh Pant was chosen as the wicketkeeper for the series which obviously left no scope for Samson to make way into the team. Now, check out the post by Samson and the reactions below.

Sanju Samson:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanju V Samson (@imsanjusamson)

Reactions:

So as usual Sanju is dropped🙂 Man literally had his best IPL season🥲 Sanju started playing IPL at the age of 18 also won the emerging player award. He is now 26! If groomed earlier he could hv been our no4. Don't want him to be a wasted talent🥺#JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/eRi3Vuvsll — RO45 ☀️ (@Maanvi_264) November 9, 2021

Another one:

Rohit sharma till 2013 He was also useless like sanju but dhoni backed him Now he should also back sanju in t20Is but he is biased towards mumbai players #JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/6Mw56gRa4W — FL1CK🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 (@55of37) November 9, 2021

Samson

Mumbai lobby

Special criteria for mumbai gujrat Delhi players no chance for talented players All thanks to shitmen & mumbai lobby #JusticeForSanjuSamson Q. Mumbai lobby in cricket A-~ pic.twitter.com/UuwZ2J0Jy2 — Majnu bhoi (@Majnu_bhoi) November 10, 2021

Samson was last seen in Indian colours while they travelled to Sri Lanka, part of the second string team, where he managed scores of 27, 7, and 0 in the three T20Is and 46 in the lone ODI (his maiden as well).

