The IPL 2021 player auction is currently underway in Chennai and here we have the star kids Aryan Khan – Shah Rukh Khan’s Son and Jahnavi- the daughter of Juhi Chawla spotted at the event. The Kolkata Knight Riders shared the pictures of the star kids on social media. The two were seen actively participating in the event. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla were absent from the event but their kids were around. The two were accompanied by KKR CEO Venky Mysore, Jay Mehta and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Chris Morris Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL Auction History, Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Enormous INR 16.25 Crore; Twitterati React.

Aryan Khan has accompanied his father on numerous occasions and is also seen cheering for the team. In fact, last year when the IPL 2020 was held in UAE, Jr Khan was in the stands with his father. But this is the first time, that he has graced the auction table. Jahnavi has been the youngest bidder in the history of IPL as confirmed by KKR. Now let’s have a look at the photos shared by the official handle of the KKR.

📸📸 Snapshots from the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ VIVO IPL Player Auction Briefing here in Chennai. #IPLAuctionpic.twitter.com/U41oDD2bfp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 17, 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders have bought Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the auction so far. Stay tuned to the space as we bring you all the updates of the IPL 2021 and also the Twitter reactions by the fans on social media.

