Shane Warne Recalls Media Frenzy During Time With Elizabeth Hurley, Says It Was Absolute Circus

Shane Warne (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Melbourne, May 20: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne recalled his time together with British actress-model Elizabeth Hurley and how their relationship caused a media frenzy. The duo announced their relationship in 2010 before Hurley moved into Warne's house in Melbourne a year later. Warne got engaged with Hurley in 2011 but they called it off in 2013 citing personal reasons. The second-highest Test wicket-taker in the world spoke about the time when photographers were creating ruckus just to get the best possible picture.

"When she first came to Australia we had been seeing each other for about six months or so, so I didn't introduce her to my children until it was real and I believed it had a future... it wasn't just a bit of fun," Warne said during the show 'A Week with Warnie' on Fox Cricket. "So six months down the track she finally comes to meet the children and it was absolute circus. We tried to keep things as normal as possible but it got scary. Shane Warne Snubs Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav from His India XI, Picks Sourav Ganguly As All-Time Best Captain.

"Some of these rogue photographers trying to get exclusives. I remember my youngest daughter Summer screaming in the back seat ‘dad slow down'. Cars jumping in front of us, running red lights."

Warne has been very vocal in the show regarding his professional and personal life and has made some striking revelations. In an earlier episode, he opened up regarding the dark aspect of his game and conceded he let his family down because of his actions.