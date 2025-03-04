Mumbai, March 4: Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, a two-time Champions Trophy winner, believes the tournament continues to create unforgettable moments, with the semifinals and final of the 2025 edition set to deliver even more special memories. Watson, who lifted the trophy with Australia in 2006 and 2009, recalls the first title win as the defining moment of his career. IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ricky Ponting Picks Jake Fraser-McGurk As Matthew Short’s Replacement for Semi-Final Clash Against India.

“I was always a confident person, all athletes are, but it was in 2006 that I really knew I had the skill to perform for my country and help them win – and that is a different confidence, it’s a different feeling,” Watson said ahead of the upcoming knockout matches to ICC.

Being part of an all-time great Australian team featuring legends like Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Ricky Ponting, and Brett Lee, Watson initially played a supporting role. But his defining performance came in the 2006 final, where he opened the batting alongside Adam Gilchrist and scored an unbeaten 57, proving to himself that he belonged at the highest level.

His love affair with the Champions Trophy continued in 2009 when he played what he considers his finest innings – a match-winning 136 not out in the semifinal against England. He carried that form into the final against New Zealand, where he sealed both his century and Australia’s triumph with a six. Josh Inglis Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Australia Wicketkeeper-Batter As He Turns 30.

“It was a magical moment,” Watson reminisced. “They are the moments you dream of. I have a couple of really nice trophies from those days, but my personal favourite is the watch I got for being man-of-the-match in the final. It’s one of the most special things I have in my house.”

As the 2025 edition nears its climax, Watson believes the current generation of players will carry similar memories with them for years to come. “The last two weeks have reminded us how special this tournament is. I hope that, in the years to come, those who have featured in it look back on it as fondly as I do now,” he said.

