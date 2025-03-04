Josh Inglis, one of the most exciting wicketkeeper-batters in world cricket at the moment, has turned 30 today. Born on March 4, 2025, in Leeds, Yorkshire, England, star Australia national cricket team right-handed wicket-keeper batter Joshua Patrick Inglis aka Josh Inglis earned a name for himself for his high strike rate. He started off quite late in international cricket, debuting for Australia only in 2022. His debut in international red-ball cricket happened very late in 2025 but upon his arrival in Tests, he immediately etched his name in the books of history, becoming one of those few players who scored a century on their debut. Even in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, it was Inglis with his big and fast 120-run knock against England, helping the Aussies chase a 350-plus score and booking a semi-final spot in the long run. Which Team Josh Inglis Is Part of in IPL 2025? Here's the Franchise Australian Wicketkeeper-Batter Will Play For in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Josh Inglis was born in Leeds, Yorkshire, England, but destiny had other plans for him, making him represent the most successful side in international cricket. Besides representing the Aussies with a lethal strike rate of above 100 in all three formats, the span of his destructive batting spans across multiple franchise leagues around the world. The top leagues he featured in to date are: the Big Bash League, Major League Cricket, Vitality Blast, and the Men's Hundred. Let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about Josh Inglis, the Aussie having a match in the India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, and his birthday today. Josh Inglis Scores Maiden Century in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Josh Inglis Lesser-Known Facts

#Josh Inglis was born on March 4, 1995

#Josh Inglis was born in Leeds, Yorkshire, England, and moved to Australia when aged 14 years

#Josh Inglis debuted for Australia national cricket team on February 11, 2022, in a T20I match against Sri Lanka at Sydney

#He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Colombo on June 24, 2022

#He made his Test Debut in 2025

#His international debut in all three formats for Australia have been against Sri Lanka

#Josh Inglis is one of those few players to have scored a century on their Test debut when he scored 102 runs in 146 balls in Sri Lanka

#Josh Inglis has two T20I centuries, and is ranked the 10th player with most centuries in T20Is

#Josh Inglis has scored centuries in all three formats of the game for Australia

#He has a strike rate of above 100 in all three formats in international cricket

Josh Inglis may have debuted a bit late for the Australia cricket team. But his lethal batting is repeatedly making a mark in the Aussies line-up. Having a destructive strike rate, especially in white-ball cricket, he helps the side boost the score. His quick knocks, and sometimes the 100s and 50s often prove to be the game-changer for Australia in the middle overs.

