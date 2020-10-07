Shikhar Dhawan extended his best wishes to late Arun Jaitley’s son Rohan, who filed his nomination to become the next president of the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA). Rohan, son of the late Finance Minister, filed his nomination on October 7 (Wednesday). His name was reportedly proposed by the former acting president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CK Khanna. Mr Rohan Jaitley filed his nomination on the last day for filing the nomination. IPL 2020: Amit Mishra Bids Farewell to Delhi Capitals Teammates With Emotional Speech (Watch Video).

"Yes, I have filed my nomination today. I would like to work for the betterment of Delhi cricket and would love to have everyone on the same page. It's good to come back and serve the association with an aim to take it where it should be," the 31-year-old told PTI after filing his nomination.

Dhawan, who represents Delhi in the Indian domestic circuit, tweeted his support. “I extend my best wishes to Rohan Jaitley ji as he files his nomination for DDCA President,” said the Delhi Capitals and team India opener. “Looking forward to the execution of work under his vision and initiative.”

Shikhar Dhawan Wishes Rohan Jaitley As He Files Nomination

I extend my best wishes to Rohan Jaitley ji as he files his nomination for DDCA President. Looking forward to the execution of work under his vision and initiative. @rohanjaitley — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 7, 2020

The Delhi Cricket Association have been without a president for over a year now after Rajat Sharma resigned from the post last year citing corruption and unprofessionalism in the cricket association. Since then a number of office bearers of the DDCA have been suspended by the High Court and the DDCA ombudsman after being accused of corruption.

Rohan Jaitley reportedly has the full support of many officials in DDCA board. He is also reportedly the unanimous choice although CK Khanna’s wife Sashi has also reportedly filed her nomination for the post.

