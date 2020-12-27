Dashing Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan posted a heart-whelming picture on Instagram as his son Zoravar celebrates his seventh birthday. In the super-cute video, the father-son duo can be seen arm-wrestling, hugging and doing many other fun activities. However, it seems like the southpaw is away from Zoravar on his special day as he wrote ‘miss you’ in the caption. “Happy Birthday my boy! I love you so much! Really proud to see you grow up. Miss you lots,” wrote the 35-year-old on the picture-sharing website. The comment section got flooded in no time as fans extended wishes for Dhawan’s boy. Shikhar Dhawan Enacts Amitabh Bachchan’s Famous Dialogue in Latest Instagram Video.

Meanwhile, Dhawan was last seen in action in India vs Australia limited-overs series where he played a crucial role in the visitors’ success. He scored 201 runs in six outings as India won a solitary ODI game and two T20I encounters. He then travelled to UAE for the wedding of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanshree Verma. He, hence, missed Zoravar’s birthday but posted a loveable video on the picture-sharing website. Shikhar Dhawan Gives Befitting Reply to Netizen Who Made Distasteful Comment on His Instagram Post.

While Dhawan, Chahal and many other limited-overs specialists are back from Australia, one troop is still down under for the battle in whites. India made a terrible start to the Test series with a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the first Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. Moreover, expectant father Virat Kohli and injured Mohammed Shami were out of the remaining fixtures.

Nevertheless, the visitors made a thumping comeback in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) under Ajinkya Rahane. The hosts were bundled out for 195 runs in the first innings while India are nearing the 300-run total with five wickets in hand at stumps on Day 2.

