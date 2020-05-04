Shikhar Dhawan Shares New ‘Quarantine Look’, Fans Call Him the ‘New Desi Boy’ of Indian Cricket (See Post)

Shikhar Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Shikhardofficial)

Shikhar Dhawan has revealed his ‘quarantine look’ to the world and fans can’t handle it. The Indian opening batsman, who has been quite active on social media and has been entertaining his fans with some funny videos, recently took to Instagram to share a picture on his look amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus lockdown. Dhawan’s ‘desi look’ earned him a lot of praises online with fans complimenting the ‘Gabbar’ of Indian cricket. With cricketing event worldwide suspended due to the pandemic crisis and India in a state of lockdown since March 23, most have been forced to cut and trim their hair and beards sitting at home. Shikhar Dhawan and Son Zoravar Play Quarantine Premier League at Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video).

Fellow cricketer Harbhajan Singh also reacted to Dhawan’s new look and complimented him with three fire emojis while also giving the southpaw a new nickname. Bhajji called Dhawan “Babbu” in one comment. Other fans also commented on the batsman’s new look and complimented him for the desi appearance. Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘Pocha Training’ Will Inspire You to Be Fit Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

Shikhar Dhawan's New Quarantine Look

In the picture, Dhawan can be seen wearing a casual tee and shorts as he sits in a couch caressing his moustache. He also tied a black cloth on his head (like a Bandhana) giving a desi Punjabi look.

Shikhar Dhawan, Wife Ayesha Call Out Domestic Violence

Meanwhile, with cricket events and the Indian Premier League (IPL) suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, Dhawan is making most of his time with his wife Ayesha, son Zoravar and their two daughters.

The left-handed batsman, who last season made the switch to Delhi Capitals from Sunrisers Hyderabad, recently uploaded a video of him exercising in his house gym with his family. He and his wife also called out the domestic violence and child abuse, which has astoundingly increased in numbers worldwide amid the pandemic and lockdown.