Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘Pocha Training’ Will Inspire You to Be Fit Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

Shikhar Dhawan's Workout (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, India’s swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan might not be able to showcase his on-field blitzes. Nevertheless, the ‘Gabbar’ of Indian cricket certainly has other ways to entertain his fans. In his latest off-field antics, the southpaw was seen working out with the help of bathroom wiper. Yes, you read it right. Taking to his official Instagram page, Dhawan shared a video in which he could be seen performing various fitness drill through a bathroom wiper which was tied to an elastic band. The 34-year old termed this exercise as ‘Pocha Training’ and it will certainly inspire you to be fit during the lockdown. Shikhar Dhawan Shares Motivational Video for Young Budding Cricketers.

In Dhawan’s intriguing workout video, he can see strengthening his back, core and shoulders and that too wiper and an elastic band. Well, the left-handed batsman dealt with many injuries in the past one year and it seems like he is keen to not miss any more matches due to his wounds. Thus, the star is leaving no stones unturned to be in shape. Meanwhile, have a look at the video.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Pocha training 🧹😉 #kingforever A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Apr 10, 2020 at 5:45am PDT

This was, however, not the very first instance when the opener impressed his fans with his videos on Instagram. In fact, Dhawan became even more active on social media than usual after the coronavirus lockdown and is frequently sharing photos and videos with his wife and children.

The Delhi-born cricketer was last seen in action during the India vs Australia ODI series earlier this year where he sustained a shoulder injury in the third and the last game which made him miss the whole New Zealand tour. His next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, dark clouds are looming over the gala tournament and if reports are to be believed, the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off.