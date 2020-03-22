‘Pin-Drop Silence’: Ravichandran Ashwin in Awe Seeing the ‘Unbelievable’ Start of Janta Curfew, Hopes for Its Extension (View Tweet)

File picture of Ravi Ashwin. (Photo Credits: IANS)

With the increase of coronavirus positive cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a campaign called ‘Janta Curfew’ in order to combat the infection. The PM has asked the Indian citizens to not step outside home on March 22 (2020) from 7 am to 9 pm. Well, India’s talismanic off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that the curfew has made an ‘unbelievable’ start as people are following the instruction and is delighted by the fact. Taking to his official Twitter page, the Chennai-born cricketer expressed his gladness seeing the start of curfew and hoped that the social-distancing will extend beyond this day. Janata Curfew: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul & Others Laud PM Modi’s Initiative to Fight Coronavirus Fears.

“Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew , pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to In the days to come,” wrote the 33-year old on the micro-blogging website. Earlier, many other cricketers including Indian captain Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Suresh Raina also batted for this step and urged their fans to not step out and take proper precautions and safety measures amid COVID-19 threat. Have a look at the post.

View Tweet!!

Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew , pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to In the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the pandemic threat has brought the sporting events around the world to a halt and cricket is no exception. From Australia vs New Zealand ODI series to South Africa tour of India, many major series have been postponed or called off. Even, dark clouds are looming over the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and speculations are that the gala T20 tournament can well get called off.