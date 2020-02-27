Shikhar Dhawan’s Son Zoravar Aims to Carry Forward His Father’s Legacy on Cricket Field, Indian Opener Showers Love and Blessings (See Post)

Shikhar Dhawan’s Son Zoravar Aims To Play Cricket (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan is certainly one of the best openers produced by India in Indian limited-overs cricket and seems like his successor is also getting ready. The swashbuckling batsman took to his official Instagram page and shared the news of his son Zoravar falling in love with cricket. Dhawan posted a snap of Zoravar holding a kit bag, showering blessings on him to fulfil his dreams. Well, Zoravar has cricket in his veins and it will be interesting to see whether he can forward his father’s legacy or not. Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture With Partner-in-Crime Rohit Sharma.

“It's a special feeling to see your son fall in love with something you love so much. Our love for cricket runs in our blood. Can't wait to see this little champ grow up and achieve all his dreams and goals. Daddy is always going to be there to guide you, love you little one!” read the caption of the snap posted by Dhawan on the picture-sharing website. Well, Dhawan is nothing but delighted by seeing his son’s desire to play cricket and will surely want to see his son making a mark at the highest level.

View Post:

As of now, Dhawan is recovering from a shoulder injury which he sustained during the third ODI between India and Australia. While trying to stop the ball going past him, the 34-year old dived full length and injured his shoulder in the process. The star batsman missed the whole New Zealand Tour due to the injury and will eye to make a comeback against South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting from March 12.