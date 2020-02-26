Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture With Partner-in-Crime Rohit Sharma; See Chemistry Between Gabbar and Hitman

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are regarded as one of the best Indian opening pairs in limited-overs cricket and their record speak for themselves. The two have registered many humongous partnerships for the Men in Blue, guiding them to several victories. However, along with being great opening partners, Dhawan and Sharma are best of friends too and one can see that in the former’s latest Instagram post. The left-handed batsman shared a snap with his partner-in-crime and the caption clearly depicts the bond shared by the Gabbar and Hitman. ‘Gabbar Is Back’ Shikhar Dhawan Looks All Set to Take the Field Again (See Post).

“Yaari bhi ki yaari bhi nibhaayi aur, Khoob saare runs ki paari bhi nibhaayi..Gabbar aur Hitman (We did friendship and lived up to it. Also, scored a lot of runs together. Gabbar and Hitman),” read the caption of the pic shared by Dhawan on the picture-sharing website. The two started opening the Indian innings from the 2013 Champions Trophy and haven’t looked back since then. They gave India good starts regularly, playing an anchor role in India’s victory. Well, as of now, both the batsmen are recovering from their respective injuries and will aim to make a blistering comeback. Meanwhile, let’s look at the photo shared by Dhawan.

See Post:

Dhawan was last seen in action during the 2020 ODI series between India and Australia. During the third and last match of the series, he dived in order to stop the ball going past him and injured his shoulder in process. On the other hand, Rohit sustained a hamstring injury during the 4th India vs New Zealand T20I. After the ongoing Test series against New Zealand, India’s next assignment will be against South Africa in an ODI series and let’s see if the two stars can make a comeback or not.