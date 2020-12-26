Shimron Hetmyer turns 24 on Saturday (December 26) and social media is flooded with wishes for the Caribbean dasher. Born in Guyana, the southpaw is the cornerstone of West Indies’ batting line-up and boasts off an impressive record in his short but effective career. Hetmyer likes to attack bowlers from the outset, and his knack of staying at crease makes him an even greater headache for the opposition. The left-handed batsman represented West Indies in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup but couldn’t make much impact. However, destiny gave him another shot as he two years later; he led the Caribbean team to the 2016 U-19 World Cup title. Shimron Hetmyer Slams His 5th ODI Century.

The swashbuckler eventually made his international debut in April 2017 and didn’t take long in cementing his place in the national team. With many senior players boycotting West Indies team due to differences with the board, Hetmyer stamped his authority and played many brilliant knocks. Although he had some impressive outings in Test cricket, the southpaw is mainly known for his prowess in limited-overs cricket. As the star batsman turns a year older, let’s revisit some of his best knocks.

139 Against India in 2019

Chasing 287 in the first ODI of West Indies’ 2019 Tour of India, many didn’t back the visitors to put on an emphatic show with the Chennai track looking bowling friendly. However, Hetmyer had other ideas when he came into bat after the early fall of opener Sunil Ambris. He steadied the ship with Shai Hope and attacked the bowlers after settling his feet. He went on to score 139 off just 106 balls and guided his side to an eight-wicket triumph.

125 Against Bangladesh in 2018

Another Hetmyer special came in the second ODI of Bangladesh’s 2018 Tour of West Indies. Batting first in Guyana, Hosts’ top-order got tumbled but the youngster came to the team’s rescue. He backed his natural game and smashed the likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain. Eventually, he went on to make 125 off just 93 deliveries as the Windies posted 271 runs in the first innings. The Bangla Tigers tried to make fightback but lost the match by three runs.

104* Against England in 2019

Hetmyer was indeed at his prime in the second ODI of England’s 2019 Tour of West Indies. Batting first in the match, the southpaw came into bat at number five, and since then it was a one-man show. Hetmyer rained fours and sixes to bring up a colossal hundred. His effort helped West Indies post 289 runs in the first innings which proved to be too much as the visitors felt 26 runs short of the target.

