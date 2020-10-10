Shoaib Malik wrote his name in the history books as the Pakistan cricketer became the first Asian cricketer and third overall to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. The 38-year-old cricketer achieved this feat during Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Baluchistan clash in National T20 Cup 2020. The clash was played at the Pindi Club Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi on October 10, 2020 (Saturday). Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batsman To Score 9000 Runs in T20s.

In the T20 clash, Shoiab Malik smashed 74 runs off 44 deliveries while going past a figure of 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Pakistan international is only the third cricketer ever to achieve this astonishing feat with Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle of West Indies being the only players to reach the landmark quicker.

Shoaib Malik today became only the third player to go past 10,000 runs in T20 cricket 🎉 Only Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard have more runs than him!#NationalT20Cuppic.twitter.com/dmncYOvhIw — ICC (@ICC) October 10, 2020

Shoaib Malik’s wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza also reacted on the extraordinary feat. While praising her better half, the tennis icon said she is proud of the patience, hard work and the belief he husband has shown over the years. ‘Longevity ,patience ,hard work ,sacrifice and belief @realshoaibmalik ❤️ so proud’ Sania Mirza wrote on her Twitter.

👏🏽💪🏽 Longevity ,patience ,hard work ,sacrifice and belief @realshoaibmalik ❤️ so proud 🙌🏽 https://t.co/XpOsPqpzXy — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 10, 2020

Speaking of the game, Shoaib Malik’s 74 took Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a target of 154/6 in their twenty overs. However, the Pakistan international’s record-breaking night didn’t go according to plan as Awais Zia’s i8nbeaten 92 took Baluchistan to a crucial win in the 17th over of the game with six wickets to spare.

