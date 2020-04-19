Shoaib Malik Seeks Clarification From Ramiz Raja Over Accusations of ‘Stealing Twitter Credentials’

Shoaib Malik and Ramiz Raja (Photo Credits: Getty Images/Twitter)

Shoaib Malik vs Ramiz Raja Twitter war looks far from approaching its end. The argument, which first hit headlines after Raja called for Malik and Mohammad Hafeez – senior cricketers in the Pakistan dressing room – to retire from international cricket gracefully, already took a wrong turn when Raja accused Malik’s manager of stealing his (Raja’s) Twitter credentials and deleting his tweets which had called for Malik and Hafeez to quit. And although Raja, a former Pakistan captain, later deleted the post, it had already gone viral on the internet with the cricketer-turned-commentator getting trolled online for his allegedly abject accusations. Ramiz Raja Accuses Shoaib Malik's Manager For Misusing His Twitter Credentials? Former Pakistani Cricketer Deletes Tweet After Realising his Folly.

Now Malik has sought a clarification from 57-year-old for the post in which Raja accused Malik’s manager of deleting his earlier tweets. “Trying to locate @realshoaibmalik current manager @AmeemHaq who had created my account long time back with all acc details. May be he could help,” Raja had said in a post after informing his fans that his earlier tweets regarding Malik and Hafeez had been mysteriously removed from his handle and that it wasn’t his doing. LatestLY has a screengrab of the deleted tweet. Kevin Pietersen Trolls Virat Kohli Over ‘Grey Beard’ With a Cheeky Comment in Indian Captain’s Shaving Video.

Shoaib Malik Seeks Clarification From Ramiz Raja

I agree to disagree on (my) retirement @iramizraja bhai - this is about my profession - so all cool But please clarify your tweet which implied that your tweets disappeared & were linked to my manager & I. None of which are true. This is about our personal credibility - not cool https://t.co/z0wIDcSIND — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) April 19, 2020

Taking account of a LatestLY report about the same, Malik has now sought clarification from the ex-Pak cricketer. “I agree to disagree on (my) retirement @iramizraja bhai - this is about my profession - so all cool,” Malik wrote quoting a story. “But please clarify your tweet which implied that your tweets disappeared & were linked to my manager & I. None of which are true. This is about our personal credibility - not cool,” he added asking Raja for proof and clarification over his earlier post, which linked Malik’s manager to the deleted tweets.

Ramiz Raja's deleted tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Earlier, reacting to Raja's comments about his retirement, Malik had cheekily asked Raja “All three of us should retire (Malik, Hafeez and Raja). I’ll call and let’s plan this for 2022?” he had written quoting Raja’s statements. But Raja certainly did not take the matter as lightly as Malik did and in a series of tweets lashed out at the right-handed batsman for taking an apparent dig at his commentary career.

Malik Reacts to Ramiz Raja's Comments

Yes @iramizraja bhai agreed. Since all 3 of us are the end of our careers let’s retire gracefully together - I’ll call and let’s plan this for 2022? 😅 @MHafeez22 #jokes https://t.co/vTwf9zzYOC — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) April 8, 2020

“Retire gracefully .. from what ?.. speaking my mind on pak cricket? Sticking my neck out for pak cricket ? Wanting pak cricket back at top ?,” Raja had said a Tweet. “No chance .. won’t be gracefully retiring from that ever Malik Sahib! as for ur post retirement plans .. would be tough to start commentating in 2022 as that would make you my age almost.” He had also lambasted the 38-year-old for joking about his commentary career. “Don’t need a tutorial from u of all the ppl as history, which is a great teacher, would tell u that I retired while I was Captain of Pak team,” Raja said in a series of tweets.

Ramiz Raja Hits Back at Shoaib Malik

@realshoaibmalik @MHafeez22 1-retire gracefully .. from what ?.. speaking my mind on pak cricket? Sticking my neck out for pak cricket ? Wanting pak cricket back at top ? No chance .. won’t be gracefully retiring from that ever Malik Sahib! as for ur post retirement plans .. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 9, 2020

@realshoaibmalik @MHafeez22 2-would be tough to start commentating in 2022 as that would make you my age almost 😜And talking of careers , don’t need a tutorial from u of all the ppl as history, which is a great teacher, would tell u that I retired while I was Captain of Pak team — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Malik had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2015 but is part of Pakistan’s limited-overs team and last played in 2-0 home T20I series win over Bangladesh. He has so far represented Pakistan in 435 internationals, across all formats, since making his debut in 1999 and has scored over 11, 000 runs while also taking 218 international wickets.