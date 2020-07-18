New Delhi, July 18: Cricket fraternity took to social media to wish ace India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana who turned 24 on Saturday. Mandhana has been one of the most consistent Indian batters for a while now and is one of the first names on the sheet in white-ball cricket.

She has so far featured in 51 ODIs and 75 T20Is and has scored 2025 and 1716 runs in the two formats respectively. Mandhana also has four centuries to her name in the 50-over format.

Fast-bowling legend Jhulan Goswami was one of the first to wish Mandhana on her special day and she wrote on Twitter: "A very happy birthday Smriti! I hope this is the beginning of the best year ever. @mandhana_smriti."

A very happy birthday Smriti! I hope this is the beginning of the best year ever. 🎉 @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/X83xTAi0WK — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) July 18, 2020

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also wished Mandhana on Twitter and his post read: "Happy Birthday@mandhana_smriti May you continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride. Left handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented, keep that up. My best wishes."

Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti. May you continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride 🇮🇳 Left handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented, keep that up 🤪 My best wishes #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 18, 2020

Another southpaw, Shikhar Dhawan, wished Mandhana and he tweeted: "Happy Birthday@mandhana_smriti. Wishing you loads of luck and continued success."

Women's team head coach W.V. Raman wrote on Twitter: "Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti. Have a lovely day and may God bless you always."

happy birthday @mandhana_smriti ..have a lovely day and may God bless you always.. — WV Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) July 18, 2020

The BCCI Twitter handle also paid tribute to Mandhana on her special day as they shared a video of her incredible knock in the 2017 Women's World Cup. Their post read: "First Indian woman to score ODI hundreds in SENA nations. Fastest Indian woman to 2000 ODI runs. Let's celebrate our very own @mandhana_smriti's birthday revisiting her fine 90-run knock during the #WWC17."

