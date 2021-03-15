South Africa Legends and Bangladesh Legends will cross swords in their respective last league-stage game of Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Monday (March 15). While the Proteas side can secure a place in the semi-finals with a victory in this contest, the Bangla Tigers have already been knocked out of the tournament and have nothing but pride to play for. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other necessary information regarding SA vs BAN match. Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Shine As India Legends Beat South Africa Legends by 56 Runs in Road Safety World Series 2021 (Watch Highlights).

Given the recent form of the two sides, Jonty Rhodes’ men will indeed take the field as favourites, and Bangladesh require a massive effort to pull off an upset. South Africa would rely on their big names Morne van Wyk, Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes and Makhaya Ntini, who had been phenomenal this season. On the other hand, Bangladesh will have to count on Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain and Mohammad Rafique to cause an impact. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends clash in Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 15, 2021 (Monday). The match has a scheduled time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match on TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Road Safety World Series 2021 in India. Fans can tune into COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels to catch the live action of South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends on TV.

How to Watch South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends clash online. Road Safety World Series 2021 will be streamed online in India on Voot and Jio apps and websites. The live streaming will also be available on Airtel XStream. . The live commentary of the match will be available on Voot's official YouTube Channel.

SA vs BAN Live Commentary:

Squads

South Africa Legends: Morne van Wyk(w), Andrew Puttick, Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes(c), Loots Bosman, Justin Kemp, Zander de Bruyn, Garnett Kruger, Monde Zondeki, Nantie Hayward, Makhaya Ntini, Roger Telemachus, Thandi Tshabalala, Lloyd Norris Jones

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mashud(w), Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammad Rafique(c), Rajin Saleh, Nafees Iqbal, Khaled Mahmud, Javed Omar, Hannan Sarkar, Alamgir Kabir, Mamun Rashed

