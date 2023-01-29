England (ENG) will cross the swords with South Africa (SA) in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series on January 29 (Sunday) at Mangaung Oval Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The second ODI clash will kick-start at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Hosts South Africa are 1-0 up following a clinical win by 27 runs on Friday. Ben Stokes Uses Cryptic Tweet to Cite Tough Schedule As Reason After England Slump to Defeat Against South Africa in 1st ODI 2023.

South Africa piled an average 298 run total to challenge the world champions in the series opener. A blistering hundred by Rassie van der Dussen alongwith an impactful half-century coming of David Miller's bat, gave stage to an engaging second half. In response, England openers stitched an ideal 146 run partnership with Jason Roy smashing a hundred and Dawid Malan hitting a fifty. The duo looked running away with the match until Sisanda Magala finally succeeded in breaking a crucial partnership, which opened a window for hosts to get back into the contest. The first breakthrough was followed by timely successive fall of wickets by South African Pacers including Anrich Nortje's four wicket haul and Kagiso Rabada scalping two wickets.

Sisanda Magala pulled-off another two crucial wickets of Harry Brook and Moeen Ali later in the middle to deliver a match-winning spell. After the opening stand, England failed to built another partnership in the middle to cross the finishing line and lost the first ODI by 27 runs. With a lot at stake for South Africa in context to ODI World Cup ahead this year, the proteas will aim another win on the trot to continue piling the win percentage points in the ICC Men's ODI rankings. Meanwhile, the visitors will potentiate in the second ODI and play an attacking game to level the series. ‘No Interest in ODIs’ Viral Video Shows Square Leg Umpire Marais Erasmus ‘Disinterested’ As Jason Roy Faces A Delivery During SA vs Eng 1st ODI 2023, Fans Poke Fun.

When Is England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2023?

The ENG vs SA 2nd ODI 2023 will be played at Mangaung Oval Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa on January 29 (Sunday) and the starting time of the match is 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 12:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ENG vs SA ODI series 2023 in India. Fans will be provided the Live Telecast of the 2nd ODI 2023 between ENG and SA in India by Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 2 SD/ HD.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2023?

Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the ENG vs SA ODI series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into Disney+Hoststar app or website (with premium Subscription) to watch the Live Streaming of ENG vs SA 2nd ODI 2023 Online. Fans can also tune into FanCode app (with Subscription) to watch Live Streaming of ENG vs SA 2nd ODI Online.

