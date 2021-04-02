South Africa have redemption in mind as they take on Pakistan in the opening ODI of the three-match series. The encounter takes place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday (April 2). Earlier this year, the Proteas side had a forgettable tour of Pakistan where they lost the Test and T20I series comprehensively. However, the contest now moves to the rainbow nation, and the home team would like to settle the scores. On the other hand, Pakistan would like to extend their winning momentum. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and further details of the SA vs PAK match. Pakistan Tour of South Africa 2021 Live Streaming Online on PTV Sports.

This series is Temba Bavuma’s first assignment as South Africa’s full-time captain, and he has a point to prove. He, however, will have many experienced heads around him in former skipper Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada. Speaking of Pakistan, they have a full-strength squad and would back themselves to extend their dominance over South Africa. Skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan were in red-hot form during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and they’ll handle the mantle of taking the visitors over the line. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI encounter will be played on April 2 (Friday). The match will be held at the SuperSport Park in Lahore and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2021 in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 in India. So fans can watch the game live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on their television.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can also catch South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2021 match online. Disney+hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the games.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

