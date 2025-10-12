After two consecutive wins since the first match loss against England Women, the South Africa women's national cricket team are now set to face a struggling Bangladesh women's national cricket team in their fourth ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. For the Proteas Women, the last two games were wins against New Zealand and India. The South Africa vs Bangladesh Women's ODI game is scheduled to be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. This will also be the 14th match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. South Africa Women Beat India Women by Three Wickets in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025; Nadine De Klerk’s Unbeaten 84 Hands Women in Blue Their First Defeat.

Bangladesh are having an exact opposite picture of form in this competition. They won the first match against Pakistan by seven wickets, but since then, it has been two back-to-back losses against England and New Zealand. Bangladesh would be desperate to turn the tide, and for that, they need to win the SA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, which is organized to be held on Monday, October 13, starting at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

SA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keepers: Nigar Sultana (BAN-W)

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Tazmin Brits (SA-W)

All-Rounders: Chloe Tryon (SA-W), Sune Luus (SA-W), Marizanne Kapp (SA-W), Nadine de Klerk (SA-W), Fahima Khatun (BAN-W), Nishita Akter (BAN-W)

Bowlers: Marufa Akter (BAN-W), Rabeya Khan (BAN-W). New Zealand Women Defeat Bangladesh Women by 100 Runs in ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Brooke Halliday, Bowlers Help White Ferns Secure Opening Victory Of Campaign.

Who Will Win SA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

Having a much better squad, with stronger and in-form players, and also the high morale after winning two back-to-back games, the South Africa women's national cricket team are expected to pull an easy win in this one. Bangladesh women's national cricket team have lost their last two matches, and a comeback with this form looks very tough, especially against a well-balanced Proteas side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2025 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).