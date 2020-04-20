South Africa's New Test Captain: With Quinton de Kock Out of Captaincy Race, Here's a Look at Three Players Who Could Lead Proteas in the Longest Format

Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cricket activities all over the world might have been paused amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, South African cricket has taken many significant decisions in recent times. Graeme Smith, who was previously the interim chief, became the permanent director of Cricket South Africa. South Africa’s national cricket team hasn’t performed exceptionally well in recent times and Smith is certainly determined to strengthen his side. After Faf du Plessis stepped down as captain of all formats, wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock was appointed skipper of the limited-overs side. Many were expecting him to lead the side in Test matches too. However, Smith made it clear that the southpaw will not ‘overburdened’ by getting the reins of all the formats. Well, the captain hasn’t been announced but below, we’ll look at some of the possible candidates who might get the job. Graeme Smith's Appointment As Cricket South Africa Director Extended for Two Years.

Smith, who himself led South Africa for a long time in all three formats, certainly understands the pressure of leading the team across formats. Hence, De Kock will continue to participate in the longer formats only as a wicket-keeper batsman. However, picking the successor of Du Plessis in the longest format will not be easy as there aren’t many veterans in the teams. Nevertheless, there are some players who have showcased their prowess and below, we’ll look at four names who might be named South Africa’s next Test captain.

1. Temba Bavuma

After the ouster of a skipper, his deputy generally becomes the leader of the side and the vice-captain of the current South African Test team is Temba Bavuma. The right-handed batsman might not boast off a sensational Test record but has shown his grit in tough situations. Also, he is very well aware of the team’s atmosphere and hence, might win the race.

2. Aiden Markram

South Africa don’t have a great track record in ICC tournaments. However, in 2014, the Proteas U-19 side lifted the Under-19 World Cup under the captaincy of Aiden Markram. The 25-year old opener has impressed one and all with his batting abilities and is touted to become a great of the game. He, even, has led South Africa’s ODI side in the past and considering his young age and captaincy record, Smith might well give the reins of the side to the 20-Test veteran.

3. Rassie van der Dussen

Well, this name might raise eyebrows of many cricket fans but Van der Dussen can certainly prove to a dark horse in the game. He might be a veteran of just four Tests but his cool and composed approach and impeccable batting technique. Also, the 32-year old has a great experience of playing First Class-cricket which might come in handy.

South Africa’s next Test assignment is scheduled to get underway on June 23 with a two-match Test series against West Indies. However, dark clouds might be looming over the series owing to the coronavirus threat. So, it will be interesting to see who will be named as Proteas’ next Test skipper.