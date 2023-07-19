Galle (Sri Lanka), Jul 19: Pakistan finished the fourth day of the first test 48-3 while chasing a target of 131 on Wednesday, putting the team on the verge of taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Sri Lanka. Pakistan needs 83 runs to win the game and has seven wickets in hand. Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced, India vs Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy

Prabath Jayasuriya dismissed Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood early and then Noman Ali was run out to reduce Pakistan to 38-3. But captain Babar Azam (6) and Imam-ul-Haq (25) took Pakistan to safety without further trouble. Imam faced 45 balls and hit four fours.

Spinners Abrar Ahmed and Ali claimed three wickets apiece while all-rounder Agha Salman and quick Shaheen Afridi shared four wickets between them to bowl out Sri Lanka for 279 in their second innings.

Sri Lanka, which had conceded a first innings lead of 149 runs, resumed its second innings with an overnight score of 14 and lost three wickets. Nishan Madushka went on to post a half-century but was dismissed soon after lunch. Dhananjaya de Silva hit two straight sixes off Ali to help Sri Lanka take the lead but there was little support from the rest of the batters. Sri Lanka's batting had also collapsed in the first innings, where they lost four wickets for 54 runs before de Silva rescued them with his 10th century.

De Silva found an able partner in off-spinner Ramesh Mendis as they added 76 runs for the seventh wicket. Abrar Ahmed broke the stand when he had Mendis ruled out leg before wicket. Soon, Pakistan took the new ball and Afridi claimed two wickets in successive overs, including de Silva, to ensure Sri Lanka didn't stage a late recovery. De Silva led the scoring with 82 runs off 118 deliveries with 10 fours and two sixes.

Since January 2022, Pakistan have played in 11 test matches and have won only one. That victory came in Galle.

