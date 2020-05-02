Sreesanth Names Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ben Stokes As Batsmen Likely to Score Triple Century in ODI Cricket

Sreesanth (Photo Credits: Twitter / @sreesanth36)

Sreesanth believes Indian captain Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and England all-rounder Ben Stokes are three cricketers that can break the 300-run barrier in ODI cricket. While double century has become a common feature in One-Day internationals – ever since Sachin Tendulkar smashed the first double hundred in ODIs against South Africa – no batsman has until now been successful in scoring a triple century in white-ball cricket. Rohit Sharma – who holds the record for most ODI double hundreds and also has the highest ODI score of 264 – came the closest to achieving the feat against Sri Lanka. But Sreesanth feels either of Kohli, Rahul or Stokes can blaze their way and record cricket history’s first-ever triple century. Sreesanth Heaps High Praise on Arjun Tendulkar, Says He Will Play for India.

The 37-year-old was speaking in a live interview session on the Help App with a journalist when he was asked to pick players he thinks can become ODI’s cricket’s first-ever triple centurion. “Who is the likely candidate to score a triple century in ODIs? Sreesanth was asked as quoted by Crictracker. The former Indian fast bowler replied “Maybe Virat Kohli, KL Rahul. Ben Stokes also have a chance.” Sreesanth on Sachin Tendulkar and Playing Alongside Real God of Cricket!

While Sreesanth’s exclusion of Rohit Sharma left many in shock – Rohit has three double hundreds and also the highest individual score in ODI cricket – the pacer pointed out the skillset and patience in the other three. While picking Kohli was understandable given the Indian captain’s highest ODI score reads 183, Ben Stokes (102) and Rahul (112) were certainly the surprise pick. Interestingly, none of the batsmen picked by Sreesanth has scored a double century yet.

The 37-year-old was also asked on his favourite Indian captain and he picked Kapil Dev as the best Indian skipper. Kapil led India to its maiden World Cup triumph in 1983 and is widely celebrated as one the game’s greatest ever all-rounders. Sreesanth too has been part of two World Cup-winning teams and both came under the leadership of MS Dhoni at the 2007 T20I World Cup and the 2001 cricket World Cup.