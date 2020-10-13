Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the match number 29 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The MS Dhoni-led side will be looking to put their derailed camping back on track as they languish at the seventh spot on the IPL 2020 points table. Sunrisers, on the other hand, are placed on fifth spot with three wins. Meanwhile, stay tuned for SRH vs CSK live score updates of Dream11 IPL 2020. How to Watch SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Indian Premier League 13 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV

In last five matches, Chennai Super Kings have won just one match. Victory in this fixture is important for CSK to stay in contention for a place in the playoffs. CSK have never failed to qualify for the final four. Sunrisers, on the other hand, have won three out of last five matches. SRH vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 29.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, Shreevats Goswami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif.