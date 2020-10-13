Chennai Super Kings are in a difficult position at the moment in the game. The three-time champions have lost both their openers. Shane Watson and Ambait Rayudu will now look to rebuild the innings.
Wicket! Sandeep Sharma strikes early for Sunrisers Hyderabad as CSK opener Faf du Plessis has to depart for a golden duck. A brilliant delivery from Sharma tempted Faf to play at it and he could only find the safe gloves of Jonny Bairstow. This was Du Plessis' first zero run score in IPL since 2014. Du Plessis c Bairstow b Sandeep Sharma 0(1).
Chennai Super Kings for the first time this season have changed their opening duo as Sam Curran will be partnering Faf du Plessis at the top. The change can be made to counter the fact that CSK have had a poor start to the game in the powerplays.
SRH Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
CSK Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma
Chennai Super Kings have made one change to their starting XI from the last match as spinner Piyush Chawla replaces N Jagadeesan, who made his debut for the three-time champions last time around. Meanwhile, SRH have brought in Shahbaz Nadeem in place of young Abhishek Sharma.
MS Dhoni has won the toss and opted to bat first. This will be the first time this season that Chennai Super Kings will be batting first.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunrises Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings clash in IPL 2020 from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and would be looking to get back to winning ways. CSK are seventh while SRH occupy the fifth spot
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the match number 29 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The MS Dhoni-led side will be looking to put their derailed camping back on track as they languish at the seventh spot on the IPL 2020 points table. Sunrisers, on the other hand, are placed on fifth spot with three wins. Meanwhile, stay tuned for SRH vs CSK live score updates of Dream11 IPL 2020. How to Watch SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Indian Premier League 13 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV
In last five matches, Chennai Super Kings have won just one match. Victory in this fixture is important for CSK to stay in contention for a place in the playoffs. CSK have never failed to qualify for the final four. Sunrisers, on the other hand, have won three out of last five matches. SRH vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 29.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, Shreevats Goswami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif.