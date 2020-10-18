Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to return back into winning ways when they play each other in match 35 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18 (Sunday). Both SRH and KKR enter this contest on the back of successive defeats in their last two games and need a win to stay alive in the playoffs race. Meanwhile, fans searching for the free live telecast and live streaming online details for the SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 match should scroll down for all information, including live-action on Hotstar. SRH vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 35.

Kolkata Knight Riders are placed fourth in the points table with only eight points from as many games and need to win to hold to that position. Sunrisers Hyderabad are a rank down with three wins. KKR will be confident about a positive result having beaten David Warner’s side by seven wickets in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Eoin Morgan’s side also lead SRH 11-7 in head-to-head records and have won two of the last three meetings. SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Eoin Morgan, Rashid Khan and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

SRH vs KKR Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 35 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can catch the live action of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the SRH vs KKR match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Select and Star Sports 1 Select HD channels with English commentary. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi will be providing live-action in Hindi. Fans can also enjoy the live action of all IPL matches on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

SRH vs KKR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 35 on Disney+ Hotstar

All IPL matches are also shown live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar to catch the live action of all IPL 2020 matches. Subscription can be completed by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

