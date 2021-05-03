Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will hope to halt a three-match losing run when they play the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 31 of IPL 2021. Even a change in captaincy could not change Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fortunes as they slumped to a 55 run defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their previous match, making it six defeats in seven games. Their opponents Mumbai Indians are fourth in the table after winning four out of seven. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy playing XI for the SRH vs MI match, should scroll down for all relevant information. SRH vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 31.

SRH sacked David Warner as captain and replaced him with Kane Williamson after the defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Warner was also dropped from the playing XI for the match against Rajasthan Royals. But the decision brought no luck as SRH went down to RR by 55 runs leaving them at the bottom of the points table. Their opponents Mumbai Indians have won four and lost three of their first seven matches. Rohit Sharma’s side came out victorious by 13 runs when these two sides met earlier in the tournament. KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Match Postponed After Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier Test Positive for COVID-19.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – We will pick Jonny Bairstow (SRH) and Quinton de Kock (MI) as the wicket-keepers for this Dream11 fantasy team.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Kedar Jadhav (SRH), Hardik Pandya (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Kane Williamson (SRH) will be the fur batsmen in this side.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard (MI) will be the sole all-rounder in this team.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jasrpit Bumrah (MI), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH) and Rahul Chahar (MI) will be the four bowlers.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jonny Bairstow (SRH), Quinton de Kock (MI), Kedar Jadhav (SRH), Hardik Pandya (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Kane Williamson (SRH), Kieron Pollard (MI), Jasrpit Bumrah (MI), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH) and Rahul Chahar (MI).

We will make Kieron Pollard (MI) the captain of this Dream11 fantasy side while Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson (SRH) can be made the vice-captain for SRH vs MI match in IPL 2021.

