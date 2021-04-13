Match number 6 in IPL 2021 has the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore which will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. SRH walks into the game with a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be in the match with a win against the Mumbai Indians. On one hand, where David Warner's men will be looking to win their first game in the IPL 2021, RCB will be looking to keep up their winning streak. In this article, we shall talk about the weather and the pitch report for the game. SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 6

The weather on Wednesday could bring in a little disappointment for all the fans as there could be a thunderstorm in the afternoon and his could lead to having a wet outfield and the match could have delayed start. The precipitation probability is around 40 percent and there would be a cloud cover of 49 percent. The temperature at night could get as low as 25 degrees Celcius. So it's going to be relatively cooler.

Here's the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report for SRH vs RCB (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Chennai is expected to support the spinners as always. The ground is not a high-scoring one. A score of 180 is way too much for the opponents. If it rains, the deck is expected to change accordingly.

