Colombo, July 23 : Sri Lanka batter Lahiru Thirimanne has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. The 33-year-old took to social media to inform about his decision, bringing an end to a career that has seen him feature for Sri Lanka in 44 Tests, 127 ODIs and 26 T20Is after making his international debut in 2010.

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country for the past few years. This game has given me so much over the years. But with a lot of mixed feelings, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect," Thirimanne posted on Facebook ."As a player I have given my best, I have tried my best, I have respected the game and I have done my duty honestly and ethically to my motherland.

It was a difficult decision to make, but I cannot mention here the many unexpected reasons that influenced me to take this decision willingly or unwillingly. I take this opportunity to thank the SLC members, my coaches, teammates, physios, trainers and analysts for their support and encouragement. And my fans, supporters, journalists for all the love, support and motivation you have given me over these years. I am forever grateful to you all. Thank you to all of you who have supported me behind the scenes throughout my career," he added.

The classy left-hander scored three Test centuries and four ODI hundreds during his ODI career and was part of Sri Lanka's side that defeated India in the final of the 2014 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Mirpur. It was one of three T20 World Cup campaigns that Thirimanne featured in, while he also played a part in Sri Lanka's two most recent 50-over World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2019. Thirimanne's last match for Sri Lanka came in the second Test against India at Bengaluru in March last year where he fell cheaply for eight and zero.