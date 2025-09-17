Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka national cricket team will lock horns against the Afghanistan national cricket team in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Group B fixture on Thursday, September 17. The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The SL vs AFG Group B contest will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can find the details about the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan best fantasy playing XI prediction for the Asia Cup 2025. Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Batsmen Standings With Highest Run Scorers in T20I Cricket Tournament.

This is a must-win game for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. A win from either side will help them advance to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025. A victory for Afghanistan would leave them on four points alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. However, the Rashid Khan-led side is holding a superior NRR as compared to the other two, which will help them to qualify for the next round. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, needs a victory to qualify or if they need to make sure that they didn't lose the match against Afghanistan by a big margin to stay above Bangladesh's NRR. Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Bowlers Standings With Highest Wickets in T20I Cricket Tournament.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Sediqullah Atal (AFG), Kamil Mishara (SL)

All-Rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (AFG)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (AFG), Dushmantha Chameera (SL)

Who Will Win SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match?

The SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi is expected to be a fascinating one. Both teams are undoubtedly putting their best effort in the ongoing T20I edition of the Asia Cup, with both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka having a promising squad. However, one can expect Sri Lanka to secure a victory and passage into the Super 4 round.

