Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: It is time for the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage to get underway and it starts tonight with two Asian rivals Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, battling it out. The Sri Lanka National Cricket Team has had a great run so far in the Asia Cup 2025, winning all three group games and deservedly finishing at the top of the Group B points table. Charith Asalanka and his team had won the Asia Cup tournament the last time it was played in T20I format, which was back in 2022 and have established themselves as title contenders this time around as well. SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 20-Over Super Four Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

Up against them is the Bangladesh National Cricket Team. Litton Das and his men made it through to the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round thanks to Sri Lanka beating Afghanistan and now, they would look to take a bit of revenge for their group-stage loss to the Lankan Lions. Sri Lanka had outclassed Bangladesh without much difficulty by six wickets in the group stage and that win will surely give them confidence. Bangladesh are coming off an inspirational win over Afghanistan and they have momentum, but Litton Das and co would be aware that nothing short of their best would be enough to tackle Sri Lanka, among the two teams in the Asia Cup 2025 to have remained unbeaten so far. Dunith Wellalage Available for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash After Father’s Death.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Viewing Option Details

Match Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Date Saturday, September 20 Time 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka National Cricket Team will take on the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in the first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday, September 20. The SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match is set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. For SL vs BAN online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super4?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, fans can watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 29 and Rs 149, respectively. Bangladesh are expected to put up a fight, but Sri Lanka, in-form, can be backed to extend their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025.

