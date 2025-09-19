New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed that young left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage, who returned home to pay his last respects to his late father, will rejoin the team on Saturday morning in Dubai ahead of their Super Four clash against Bangladesh at the ongoing Asia Cup.

The 22-year-old will travel to the UAE on Friday night, and will be accompanied by Team Manager Mahinda Halangode. He will be available for selection for Sri Lanka's Super Four fixture against Bangladesh, which will be held at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday evening.

Wellalage learnt of his father's demise following the match, which Sri Lanka won by six wickets over Afghanistan, advancing to the Super Four stage undefeated. Soon after the conclusion of the game, he left for home. He endured a torrid run with the ball, picking up 1/49 in four overs and conceding five sixes by Mohammed Nabi and 32 runs in total during his final over.

His sole wicket of the night was of Ibrahim Zadran, who struggled to match the high-paced intensity of the T20Is. He floated the ball up, inviting Zadran to amble out of his crease. The Afghanistan batter got caught in an awkward position and failed to get the desired elevation. He holed it to Dushmantha Chameera and returned with a rustic 24(27).

His outing against Afghanistan was his fifth T20I and first in the tournament. He has played 31 ODIs, with two five-wicket hauls against India, one during the 2023 Asia Cup, the ODI edition. He claimed 10 wickets in that tournament, joint-second-best, at an average of 17.90.

Wellalage boasts 39 wickets in ODIs, seven in T20Is. He has played some crucial knocks with the bat in the 50-over format, with 386 runs in 24 innings at an average of 20.31 and a solitary half-century.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage. (ANI)

