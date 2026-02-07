Cricket fans can expect a full game of cricket as Sri Lanka prepares to face Ireland in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener on 8 February. Despite recent heavy downpours in the capital that saw several warm-up fixtures abandoned, the latest meteorological reports suggest a significant improvement in conditions. The Group B clash, scheduled for a 7:00 PM IST start at the R. Premadasa Stadium, currently faces only a minimal threat of rain, providing a boost to the tournament's first weekend. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Colombo is largely encouraging for players and spectators alike. According to official data, the chance of precipitation during the match window stands at just 10 percent.

Conditions are expected to be cloudy but stable, with a daytime high of 29°C dropping to a comfortable 23°C by nightfall. While humidity remains relatively high at 68%, the lack of significant rain predicted for both day and night sessions suggests that the outfield should remain dry and playable for the duration of the 40 overs. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.

Colombo Weather Updates Live

With the match being a night fixture, the dew factor is expected to play a crucial role. Historical data at the R. Premadasa Stadium shows that the last eight consecutive T20Is at the venue have been won by the side batting second.

