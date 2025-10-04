The Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the Australia Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Saturday, October 4. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the SL-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match and it starts at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ahead of the SL-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, let us take a look at the Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women best fantasy playing XI prediction. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: England Women Move to Top Spot Following Ten-Wicket Victory Against South Africa Women, Australia Women at Second Place.

Sri Lanka and Australia have had contrasting starts to their respective ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaigns. The Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team suffered a crushing defeat to co-hosts India in the first match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which was a rain-affected encounter. Australia, the defending champions, on the other hand, had beaten New Zealand in their first match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Undated Video of Kazakhstan Athletes Shared on Social Media with Fake Claims of England Women's Team Players Covering Their Face Due to Trash Smell During ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India.

SL-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney (AUS-W), Alyssa Healy (AUS-W)

Batters: Ellyse Perry (AUS-W), Harshitha Samarawickrama (SL-W), Phoebe Litchfield (AUS-W)

All-Rounders: Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W), Annabel Sutherland (AUS-W)

Bowlers: Kim Garth (AUS-W), Sophie Molineux (AUS-W), Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W)

Who Will Win SL-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

On paper, Australia are outright favourites against Sri Lanka, but the SL-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match might not be a completely one-sided contest. Sri Lanka are coming off a defeat to India and will need a seriously good performance to upstage Australia, the defending champions. Sri Lanka might have an advantage playing at home, but Australia are too strong a side to be beaten early on in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Expect Australia to win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2025 12:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).