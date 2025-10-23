Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women's World Cup 2025: The Sri Lanla women's national cricket team will cross punches against the Pakistan women's national cricket team in the 25th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament on Friday, October 24. The Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women game will be hosted at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. They exciting clash will begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to find out details about the Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women's best fantasy playing XI predictions of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. WPL 2026: Women's Premier League Mega Auction Set To Be Held in Last Week of November in New Delhi, Say Sources.

Sri Lanka Women are eliminated from the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal. They were in contention mathematically but after India's victory against New Zealand, they are now knocked out. They have only one match remaining in the ICC Women's World Cup and if they win it, they can end the campaign on a high. They have won two games so far. The latest one came in a thriller against Bangladesh. Pakistan Women, on the other hand, played very poor so far and are yet to win a game. They are also already eliminated from the semifinal race. Colombo has seen a few games washed out, both teams will hope they can give the fans some good action.

Sri-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keeper: Anushka Sanjeewani (SL-W).

Batters: Hasini Perera (SL-W), Muneeba Ali (PAK-W), Sidra Amir (PAK-W), Vishmi Gunaratne (SL-W)

All-Rounders: Fatima Sana (PAK-W), Kavisha Dilhari (SL-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W).

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W), Diana Baig (PAK-W), Nashra Sandhu (PAK-W).

Who Will Win SL-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

Although Sri Lanka Women are knocked out of the semifinal race, they have been a better side compared to Pakistan. They will go all out against Pakistan to snatch a big win and entertain their fans and finish on a high. Sri Lanka have match-winners in Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera and Vishmi Gunaratne. On the other end, Pakistan's challenge in the competition so far has been feeble and none of their big players could step up on the big occasion. Playing at their home venue, Sri Lanka Women are likely to secure an easy victory.

