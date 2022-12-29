Melbourne, Dec 29: On seeing the unprecedented success of the India-Pakistan Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup, the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) chief Stuart Fox revealed that he has initiated conversations about hosting a Test match between the two nations at the MCG. India and Pakistan have not played a Test match against each other since 2007 when the former won by 1-0 at home. The two countries have not played against each other in bilateral international cricket outside of the ODI, T20 World Cups, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup since 2013.David Warner Committed to Play ODI World Cup 2023, Ready To Quit If Team Management Says It's Time

Speaking to the SEN Test cricket show during day four of the Australia-South Africa Test at the MCG, Fox expressed interest in hosting a Test match between India and Pakistan after 90,293 fans packed the MCG on October 23 and got their money's worth as the match was decided in a last-ball thriller in India's favour, with Virat Kohli playing an unbeaten knock for ages.

"Absolutely (I asked). Three in a row would be lovely at the MCG, you'd fill it every time. We have asked, we've taken that up with Cricket Australia and I know the government have as well."

"But again, it's enormously complicated amongst - as I understand it - a really busy world schedule, so I think that's probably the greater challenge. But wouldn't it be great that it wasn't just Australia-centric and Victoria-centric, that we're catering for all the countries and filling the stadium all the time, so we have asked," elaborated Fox.

As of now, no bilateral cricket is scheduled between India and Pakistan on the ICC's Future Tours Program from 2023 to 2027. Asked if the concept has some scope to translate into reality, Fox sounded upbeat.

"I think it's complicated, but hopefully Cricket Australia keep taking it up with the ICC and keep pushing for it. I think when you do see some of the stadiums around the world unoccupied, I think it would be much better to have a full house at that atmosphere and celebrating the game."

Earlier, in September, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had offered to be the hosts for the India-Pakistan Test matches. But at that time, the Indian and Pakistani cricket boards didn't show any interest in the offer.

Pakistan is also scheduled to play a Test match at the MCG in 2023 against Australia on Boxing Day, which comes under the next cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). Fox hopes that fans turn out in large numbers for the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and Pakistan in 2023.

"I've never seen anything like it at the MCG, that India-Pakistan game was something else. The atmosphere, I've never felt it like that. The noise after every ball was just phenomenal and the families and children and everyone enjoying it."

"I think if we can be more inclusive and make sure that we cater for all cultures, we've got to tap into that Pakistan community next year. We want them here and that would be fantastic to have a full house on day one."

