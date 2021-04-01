Rare are the occasions when Rajasthan Royals gets stumped or even tongue-tied. Today was one such day. So here's exactly what happened. Kumar Sangakkara, the Director of Cricket for the Rajasthan Royals revealed his liking for biryani. As we all know the delicacy is quite famous in Hyderabad. RR while sharing the video appeared to be stumped knowing about Sanga's liking for biryani. In a tweet, they wrote, "Did Sanga just say he likes Biryani?" They also used an emoji with their eyes popping out. Sunrisers Hyderabad who follows RR had a chance to troll the latter. From Lungi Ngidi to Jofra Archer, Check Out the List of Players Who Will Be Unavailable at Beginning of IPL 2021.

The Hyderabad-based franchise came up with a hilarious response. As a response to the tweet, SRH wrote, "Of course he does." Along with the tweet they also posted a snap of Sangakkara donning the colours of SRH and also used a wink emoji. Needless to say that Rajasthan Royals was quite stumped with the reply and surely there was no comeback to the statement by SRH. As we all remember, Kumar Sangakkara was appointed as the captain of the Orange Army in IPL 2013.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by SRH:

Of course he does 😉 pic.twitter.com/2FbyQS32jz — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 31, 2021

Talking about IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their first game against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 whereas, RR will play against the Punjab Kings on April 12.

