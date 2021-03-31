Even before the start of IPL 2021, the franchises are looking out for replacement of players who might not be available at the beginning of the cash-rich league. Almost every team has one player who will be missing out on the first few matches for some or other reason. The best part is that most of the teams have enough players in their kitty to replace the absentees. In this article, we shall bring to you the list of players who will be missing out on the first few games in the IPL 2021. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST

Mumbai Indians:

The IPL 2021 kicks off with a game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. From Mumbai Indians, we shall have Quinton de Kock who will be missing out on at least the first game as he will be in quarantine. Quinton de Kock to Miss Out on MI vs RCB, IPL 2021, Here are Two Names Who Could Replace The Mumbai Indians Wicketkeeper.

Delhi Capitals

Ditto with Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada who will be busy with national duties and will only join the team on April 5. Post this, the players will undergo a quarantine period of 7 days which means they will not be able to play the first game. Shreyas Iyer who has suffered from a shoulder injury, will also not be part of the IPL 2021 as he has been ruled out for 6-8 weeks. Anrich Nortje & Kagiso Rabada to Miss Out on IPL 2021 Match Against Chennai Super Kings, Check Out Five Bowlers Who Can Replace Delhi Capitals Pacers.

Chennai Super Kings:

Lungi Ngidi who is also a part of the South African contingent and will be busy with national duties will miss out on the first few games of IPL 2021. CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanathan had said that Ngidi will be able to join the team only after April 5, 2021, and post this he will be undergoing quarantine. CSK to Miss Out on Services of Lungi Ngidi for IPL 2021 Match Against DC, Check Out Four Ideal Names Who can Replace CSK Pacer.

Rajasthan Royals:

The team will miss out on the services of Jofra Archer for the first four games after he underwent minor surgery to remove a fragment of glass. Archer will begin rehabilitation after a couple of weeks.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

It is said that Mitchell Marsh has pulled out of IPL 2021. Marsh has reportedly expressed his inability to stay in the bio-bubble for a long time. The team has signed Jason Roy as his replacement. IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad All-Rounder Mitchell Marsh Pulls Out, Say Sources.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Adam Zampa will be missing out from the first few matches of RCB as he is getting married. Mike Hesson, RCB coach had confirmed the news and said, “Zampa is getting married. It’s an important time for him and it’s something that as a franchise we are aware of and we respect and we hope he has a great time. So when he joins us, once again he is going to be fresh and make a massive contribution to the rest of the tournament."

So far we have only these many players who will be missing out on the first few matches of IPL 2021. We shall keep you updated if there are any more players added to the list.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2021 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).