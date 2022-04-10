Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 21 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The SRH vs GT clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 11 2022 (Monday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for SRH vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. SRH vs GT Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 21.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans have played three matches each in IPL 2022 till now. While, Sunrisers Hyderabad just opened its account in the previous match played on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans remain unbeaten in all three games thus far. Gujarat Titans recent win was an incredible one against Punjab Kings (PBKS) with Rahul Tewatia finishing the game with two match-winning sixes. Both the teams will be optimistic after their previous wins while they play against each other on Monday.

SRH vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Nicholas Pooran (SRH) is our wicket-keeper. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

SRH vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Shubman Gill (GT), Sai Sudharsan (GT), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Aiden Markram (SRH) can be our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SRH vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Washington Sundar (SRH), Rahul Tewatia (GT), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) can be taken as the all-rounders.

SRH vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – T. Natarajan (SRH), Rashid Khan (GT), Mohammed Shami (GT) could be taken as the bowlers

SRH vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (SRH), Shubman Gill (GT), Sai Sudharsan (GT), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Aiden Markram (SRH), Washington Sundar (SRH), Rahul Tewatia (GT), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), T. Natarajan (SRH), Rashid Khan (GT), Mohammed Shami (GT).

Washington Sundar (SRH) could be named as the captain of your SRH vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Shubman Gill (GT) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2022 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).