Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams are looking to consolidate their place in the top four and a win in this game will aid in that objective. Meanwhile, SRH skipper David Warner has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson make way into KKR team while Basil Thampi replaces Khaleel Ahmed. SRH vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 35.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has very much relied on their opening duo for most of the runs, however, the two teams have been fairly inconsistent this season, so if SRH are to keep their playoff hopes alive, both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow must find their form in this game. Meanwhile, KKR have fallen off the pace, losing their last two games which has seen their position in the table come under real threat. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

SRH vs KKR Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium is one of the biggest grounds used in IPL 2020 but with the wicket playing in bowlers favour in the past few games, batsmen must first play themselves in. Spinners are getting good help from the wicket and they will play an important role. Meanwhile, teams chasing have won the last two games at this venue.

The two teams have faced each other 18 times in the Indian Premier League and Kolkata Knight Riders have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, KKR have recorded 11 victories in the fixture compared to SRH’s seven victories.

