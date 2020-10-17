Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will meet in the match 35 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18 (Sunday). Both teams had similar campaigns so far and will be raring to get two crucial points in their kitty. With four wins from eight outings, KKR are fourth in the team standings while SRH have occupied the fifth slot with three victories from eight games. Meanwhile, let’s look at the weather report and pitch condition of Abu Dhabi ahead of the SRH vs KKR game. SRH vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 35.

Weather Conditions

With the game taking place in the afternoon, players will indeed have to tackle the Abu Dhabi heat. As per Accuweather.com, the temperature will be as high as 35 degree Celsius, which is relatively low in comparisons of previous afternoon matches. Also, the weather will continue to cool down as the game progresses. Hence, the climate conditions will not challenge the players that much. SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection.

Weather In Abu Dhabi!!

(Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report

As mentioned above, the game is taking place in the afternoon, which makes the spinner’s job even more crucial. The ball will indeed turn in the middle overs, and the likes of Rashid Khan and Varun Chakravarthy must be ecstatic after knowing the fact. However, the toss-winning captain is likely to bat first as the temperature will cool down in the latter half of the match. Also, batting under sun and floodlights one after another is not an easy job.

With both sides coming off a convincing loss, predicting favourites will not be an easy job. However, SRH players, who last took the field on October 13, have got enough relaxation time and will step into the game fresh. On the other hand, KKR must rectify their mistakes to get the favourable result.

