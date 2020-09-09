The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to get underway on September 19 and players of all the teams are leaving no stones unturned in their training. Fans are also ecstatic as the gala T20 tournament will mark the return many prominent players on the field after a long coronavirus-induced break. At the same time, however, lovers of the game are gutted as Suresh Raina will not take part from the competition. Hailed as Mr IPL, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star is one of most consistent performers in IPL, and his record is nothing less than staggering. Hence, his absence will certainly leave a great void not just in the CSK camp but in the whole tournament as well. Suresh Raina Returns to India for Personal Reasons, Set to Miss Entire Season.

Owing to the fact, fans took to social media and urged the southpaw to comeback in the tournament. In fact, #ComeBackMrIPL became one of the top trends in Twitter. The talismanic batsman, who travelled to UAE with his CSK teammates on August 21, pulled out of the mega tournament citing personal reasons. Nevertheless, the left-hander had said that he might rejoin his teammates based on the situation. Also, he has regularly been posting his workout videos on social media. However, any official news regarding his comeback is still not confirmed. Nevertheless, fans definitely want to see Raina in yellow jersey again as they stormed Twitter. Have a look. Suresh Raina Finally Opens Up on His Decision to Pull Out of IPL 2020.

Importance Of Raina!!

He became the first player in the history of IPL to cross the mark of 2000 IPL runs. For his performances in 2012, he was named in the Cricinfo IPL XI. This stats tells how Much It's important to play for csk nd IPL COME BACK TO IPL@ChennaiIPL @ImRaina #ComeBackMrIPL pic.twitter.com/2p3ji7tl3q — KÂrthik_RÂîna (@RAina_karthik03) September 9, 2020

Some Records Here!!

Do You Know?@ImRaina Has Scored 500+ Runs In A Season 3 Times🔥 400+ Runs In A Season 6 Times😍#ComeBackMrIPL pic.twitter.com/he99FUVgPv — Suresh Raina FC™ (@CultRaina) September 9, 2020

Great Sportsman!!

Fans Want To See Him In Action!!

Emotional Messages!!

We Respect your decision ! But if you can come then please come back; rest is upto you! @ChennaiIPL @ImRaina#ComeBackMrIPL pic.twitter.com/TkLNOd3cYq — Sury@Bhai2.0 (@Surya_Bhai2_0) September 9, 2020

Incomplete CSK

One Pic With Kuldeep Yadav!!

One Of The Good Guy To Learn From For Youngester's 💙⚡@ImRaina#ComeBackMrIPL pic.twitter.com/DNgSbLSUQ4 — Raina Vignesh (@CricVignesh) September 9, 2020

All-Rounder Suresh Raina!!

Amazing Batsman, Superb Fielder, A Selfless player, Great Father,, an Adorable Human being, Best Inspiration, True gentleman, Awesome idol @ImRaina ♥️ He is 🔥#ComeBackMrIPL #SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/VEXmdjYbx1 — Soan Raina❤️ (@Soan_Raina3) September 9, 2020

Along with Raina, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has also pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. With the two talismans not playing, responsibilities on other CSK players have increased even more. In addition, the MS Dhoni-led team was the last team to hit the training ground due to the 12 COVID-19 positive cases in the camp. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the Men in Yellow can maintain their record of reaching in all IPL playoffs or not.

