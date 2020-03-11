Suresh Raina's Gesture After Accidentally Stepping on MS Dhoni's Bat During Chennai Super Kings Training Session Will Make You Respect Him More! Watch Video

Suresh Raina's gesture after he accidentally stepped on MS Dhoni's bat (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and a few other members of the Chennai Super Kings have already reached Chennai and have begun practising for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2020. It was during the practice match of the Chennai Super Kings, Suresh Raina accidentally stepped on MS Dhoni’s bat and he worshipped the bat instead of ignoring the act. The video of the incident was shared by the fans on social media. The fans on social were quite impressed with Raina’s gesture. Chennai Super Kings has a Hilarious Take on Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh’s Picture (Read Tweet).

Yesterday, Raina was seen hitting a couple of sixes and was seen lighting up the stadium. The fans cheered for Raina and Dhoni who had turned to watch the proceedings of the match. Talking about the Chennai Super Kings, the team will play their first match in Mumbai against the Mumbai Indians on March 29, 2020. For now, check out the video of the act below:

For now, there are reports about the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League being held behind the closed doors, which means the fans will not be allowed to have an access of the match in the stadium. The decision was taken due to the outburst of Coronavirus.