Suresh Raina's return from Indian Premier League's this season from UAE left a lot of people surprised. It was so sudden. The tournament has not even begun and Raina is already back. Of course, people wanted to know why he took such a decision because, after so many months of no cricket, people were looking forward to their boys and cheering for them. Today, the ace Indian cricketer put all speculations to rest when he narrated a grave tale of how his family was subjected to inhuman treatment which led to the loss of his uncle and cousin's lives. It was gruesome and now Kapil Sharma has requested to the DGP of Punjab Police to nab the culprit and get them punished.

Raina revealed, "What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support." Kapil Sharma retweeted this by offering condolences and sought Punjab Police's help to solve this matter.

It’s very sad to hear about the tragedy paji .. my condolences to the family🙏. dear sir @DGPPunjabPolice pls look into it n punish the culprits. https://t.co/LzAGIv9COK — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 1, 2020

Raina mentioned in the subsequent tweet that the family isn't even aware of who did this. He too has requested the cops to take matters into their hands.

