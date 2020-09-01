Suresh Raina has finally opened up on the robbery incident involving his family in Punjab's Pathankot. The CSK vice-captain in a series of tweets revealed that his uncle was ‘slaughtered to death in Punjab’ while his cousins and his aunt were left with severe injuries. The former India cricketer also called for action on the incident and requested the Punjab police to look into the matter. Raina’s 58-year-old uncle was killed in an attack by robbers in Punjab’s Pathankot district while the other four members of the family sustained injuries in the incident. CSK Boss N Srinivasan Says His Comment Following Suresh Raina's Decision to Exit IPL 2020 Were Taken Out of Context.

Raina had left the CSK bio-bubble camp in UAE and returned to India after the incident. It was later announced that he won’t be participating in the IPL 2020 this season. The former India left-handed batsman has refrained from commenting on the reason although it was believed that this incident was primarily the reason behind his withdrawal. IPL 2020 Player Update: Shane Watson Reacts to CSK Teammate Suresh Raina’s Sudden Exit, Posts A Video Online.

Suresh Raina Reveals Uncle Was Killed in Robbery Attempt

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

The deceased was later identified as Ashok Kumar, a government contractor. According to the police, the incident had taken place in the Thariyal village of Punjab’s Pathankot on August 19 midnight. Shyam Lal, Ashok Kumar’s brother, confirmed that the person attacked was Raina’s uncle.

Raina also revealed that his cousin, who had sustained severe injuries from the robbery incident, also passed away last night after battling for his life for the last few days. he also informed that his 'bua' (aunt) is still in critical condition.

