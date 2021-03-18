It’s better late than never! This probably has been Suryakumar Yadav’s mantra over the years as he put up a batting exhibition in his maiden international innings. Coming to bat at number three in the fourth T20I against England, Yadav tormented England bowlers with his brilliant stroke play. He even got off the mark in style, smashing a six off Jofra Archer in the very first ball of his international career. While the likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli perished at the other end, Yadav didn’t put his guards down and completed a fifty off mere 28 balls.

Yadav’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring, as after years of grinding in the domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League, the Mumbai Indians (MI) dasher received his maiden international call-up for the on-going T20I series against England. Yadav didn’t get to bat on debut, and he even got dropped in the next game. However, an injury to his MI teammate Ishan Kishan meant Yadav returned in the XI and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Yadav eventually perished after scoring 57 off 31 balls. Fans were enthralled seeing Yadav’s blitzes as social media got flooded with praises. India vs England 4th T20I 2021 Live Score Updates.

The First-Ball Six!!

This is How you start Your International Debut Match#suryakumar #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/FO9oB3QjDq — Kishan Shivrajkumar (@Kishans73645975) March 18, 2021

RP Singh Delighted!!

And now #Suryakumar first ball six! Mumbai is no longer about Khadoos (खडूस) batting ☺️ #INDvsENG https://t.co/3e4gbOpM4E — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 18, 2021

Magnificent Knock!!

Aaj “Surya” raat me bhi Chamak raha hai ✨ Suryakumar yadav has shut up many detractors tonight, many of them. Masterclass starts his first ever match by hitting maximum.🔥#INDvsENG_2021 #suryakumar #IndiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/QEPHK1vK0b — Fenil Kothari CA (@fenilkothari) March 18, 2021

Indeed!!

Staggering Knock!

50 when it mattered the most! Well played Suryakumar Yadav.#suryakumar pic.twitter.com/p6AxUWYsvp — Kp (@KshitizP007) March 18, 2021

He Can!!

Who hits a SIX off the first ball on his debut🤯 Only if it's @surya_14kumar What an innings by a fine super talented batsmen#INDvsENG_2021#suryakumar pic.twitter.com/8gQ579Zcip — FØRTY5 (@_rogers_45) March 18, 2021

YadavEarlier in the day, England opted to bowl after winning the toss at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the Three Lions leading the series 2-1, it’s a must-win game for Team India, and they would be satisfied with the start. Dashers like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya now have the onus to take India to a giant total.

