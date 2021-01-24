The action in the KFC Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 continues as Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers will lock horns in the upcoming fixture. The encounter takes place at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday (January 24). Both sides had somewhat a similar campaign this season which makes the clash even more interesting. While the Callum Ferguson-led team is third in the team standings with 27 points, Strikers occupy the sixth spot with 24 points. As four points are at stakes in the game, Travis Head’s men can displace Thunder at the third spot with an emphatic show. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of THU vs STR match. Highest Total in BBL: Sydney Thunder Break Record, Check Full List of Highest Team Scores in Big Bash League.

With the playoff stage not far away, stakes will go even higher in the forthcoming game. Thunder must be on cloud nine as Alex Hales has been at the top of his A-game this season. The England opener scored a scintillating century against Sydney Sixers in the last game and wouldn’t mind replicating his heroics. On the other hand, Adelaide are also coming off an emphatic 82-run triumph over Brisbane Heat and would like to upset Sydney. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers clash in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday (December 31). The game has a scheduled time of 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads:

Adelaide Strikers Squad: Alex Carey(w), Jake Weatherald, Travis Head(c), Philip Salt, Ryan Gibson, Matt Renshaw, Michael Neser, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Jonathan Wells, Daniel Worrall

Sydney Thunder Squad: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Sam Billings(w), Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Brendan Doggett, Tanveer Sangha, Jonathan Cook, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

