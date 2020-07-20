The ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2020, scheduled to be held in Australia later this year, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was originally supposed to be held between October and November but has now been pushed to a further date owing to the current circumstances. The ICC announced that the postponed T20 World Cup will now be held next year around the same time although dates have yet not been ascertained. The postponement of the 2020 T20 World Cup, therefore, widens the gap for the BCCI to stage IPL 2020. T20 World Cup 2020 Update: ICC Postpone Global Event Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

In its IBC meeting, the ICC also agreed on windows for the next three ICC men’s events to bring clarity to the cricket calendar and give the game an opportunity to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19 in the next three years. The cancellation of the event this year, however, left fans disappointed with many taking to social media to express their grief and disappointment over the postponement of the T20 World Cup. Fans reacted with memes and pictures after the announcement.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 Postponed

The ICC have announced that the men's T20 World Cup, originally scheduled to take place in Australia later this year, has been postponed.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fceWAU5wq5 — All India Radio Sports (@akashvanisports) July 20, 2020

Fans After Hearing T20 World Cup Postponed

📂 Documents └📁 T20 World Cup └📁 Hope it doesn't come to this... 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ ❌😞 The #T20WorldCup scheduled to take place in Australia this year has been officially postponed. pic.twitter.com/PZnzVOmW8T — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) July 20, 2020

After ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is Postponed

Money Loss for ICC

Meanwhile, Some Fans Be Like

There Will be No T20 World Cup This Year

Cricket Fans Who Were Waiting for T20 World Cup

#T20WorldCup postponed due to #CoronavirusPandemic Le cricket fans now pic.twitter.com/68M3RAOYlG — A M U N K S H A W A R N (@_anonymous_soul) July 20, 2020

T20 World Cup Fans Be Like

It Hurts Badly

The #T20WorldCup scheduled to take place in Australia this year has been officially postponed. 💔 pic.twitter.com/zNS6MDF4x5 — हरिओम (@Ab_Nahi_) July 20, 2020

Fans After Reading This

“We have undertaken a comprehensive and complex contingency planning exercise and through this process, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport,” ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said. “The decision to postpone the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was taken after careful consideration of all of the options available to us and gives us the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans around the world.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).